Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in August

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.1 days.

Shares of GCGMF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.