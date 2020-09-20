Graft (GRFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $118.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Graft has a market cap of $194,214.56 and approximately $118.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00825697 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.