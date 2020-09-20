Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €18.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.37 ($20.43).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

EPA:DEC opened at €16.02 ($18.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.89. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.