Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,882,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 2,172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNTNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Golden Arrow Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $6.06 on Friday. Golden Arrow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46.

