Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,297 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Godaddy worth $71,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Godaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,427. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.