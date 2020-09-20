Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 30.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 28.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $400,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of GMED opened at $51.13 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

