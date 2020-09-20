Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.27

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $5.00. Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 379,601 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a €0.19 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,086.02%.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

See Also: What is a management fee?

