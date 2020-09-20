Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.54 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.54 million and $62,268.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00246654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00093597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01431571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00231276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,406,603 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

