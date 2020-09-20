Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,394.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,606.46. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,394.04.
Givaudan Company Profile
