Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,394.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,606.46. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,394.04.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

