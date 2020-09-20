George Kevin Cunningham Sells 54,230 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

