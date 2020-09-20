GeoDB (GEO) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $4.55 million and $380,371.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.31 or 0.04534234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034710 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.