General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of General Motors worth $45,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,660,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,147,000 after acquiring an additional 259,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

