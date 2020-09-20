Friendz (FDZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $99,227.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Friendz token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $363,584.33 and approximately $99,227.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.31 or 0.04534234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00056727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,816,525 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

