Frank D. Gibeau Sells 267,279 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZNGA opened at $8.46 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,074,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,922 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 8,459,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,574,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,672 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

