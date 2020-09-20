FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,010 shares of company stock worth $1,928,119 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

