FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FormFactor by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 92,012 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,119 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

