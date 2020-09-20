Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Fluent stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $232.00 million, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fluent by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.