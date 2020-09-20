Flit Token (FLT) Hits Market Cap of $902.74

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 64.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flit Token has traded 68.3% lower against the dollar. Flit Token has a total market cap of $902.74 and $1.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00439043 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00045851 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,004.15 or 1.00330930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Flit Token

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

