FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,746 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after acquiring an additional 674,416 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after acquiring an additional 615,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $241.86 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

