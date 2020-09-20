First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,000.

MCEF stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

