First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.62.

FM opened at C$14.61 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.82.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.24%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

