FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $724,834.00

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $724,834.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00101790 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 715,531,012 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

