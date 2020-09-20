Financial Review: American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Yeti (OTCMKTS:YETI)

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yeti and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yeti 7.17% 84.63% 17.40% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Yeti and American Rare Earths and Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yeti 0 5 10 0 2.67 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yeti currently has a consensus price target of $49.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.76%. Given Yeti’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yeti is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yeti and American Rare Earths and Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yeti $913.73 million 4.25 $50.43 million $1.10 40.55 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yeti has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Yeti has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.33, meaning that its stock price is 1,833% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Yeti shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Yeti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yeti beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, ice substitutes, and dog bowls. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

