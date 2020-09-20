Financial Contrast: Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) versus Lamb Weston (OTCMKTS:LW)

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) and Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.3% of Lamb Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lamb Weston shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lamb Weston and Cuisine Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamb Weston $3.79 billion 2.63 $365.90 million $2.50 27.34 Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Cuisine Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Lamb Weston and Cuisine Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamb Weston 9.65% 183.08% 9.93% Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lamb Weston and Cuisine Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamb Weston 0 4 1 0 2.20 Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lamb Weston currently has a consensus price target of $54.25, suggesting a potential downside of 20.62%. Given Lamb Weston’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Cuisine Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

