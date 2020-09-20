Financial Contrast: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) vs. Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NASDAQ:NMXS)

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Blackbaud alerts:

99.4% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Blackbaud has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackbaud and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud 0 4 1 0 2.20 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackbaud currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Blackbaud’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Blackbaud and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud 2.44% 16.68% 3.60% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackbaud and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud $900.42 million 3.11 $11.91 million $1.27 44.49 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Smart Tuition, and Blackbaud Smart Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Award Management, FIMS, and Blackbaud Outcomes grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and Blackbaud Employee Giving and Blackbaud Employee Volunteering, and YourCause corporate social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud's SKY Intelligence analytics solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It has operations primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.