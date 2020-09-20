Financial Comparison: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) & Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Northfield Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.67 $354.10 million $1.60 6.98 Northfield Bancorp $179.95 million 2.91 $40.24 million $0.78 12.62

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Northfield Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 13.68% 5.65% 0.67% Northfield Bancorp 21.16% 5.44% 0.77%

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Umpqua pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Umpqua has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Umpqua and Northfield Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 2 3 0 2.60 Northfield Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Umpqua’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Northfield Bancorp.

Summary

Umpqua beats Northfield Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

