Financial Comparison: Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) versus Kennedy-Wilson (NASDAQ:KW)

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Optibase alerts:

0.8% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Optibase and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $16.14 million 3.72 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $569.70 million 3.87 $226.70 million $3.12 4.93

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Optibase and Kennedy-Wilson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.30%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Optibase.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase 1.76% 0.38% 0.12% Kennedy-Wilson 26.48% 25.31% 4.79%

Volatility & Risk

Optibase has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Optibase on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES). The KW Investments segment invests the capital of the company in real estate assets and loans secured by real estate either on its own or with strategic partners through publicly traded companies, joint ventures, separate accounts, and funds. The IMRES segment includes the investment management platform of the company along with its property services, research, brokerage and auction, and conventional sales divisions. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.