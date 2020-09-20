Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,171,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 211,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 254,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 54.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

