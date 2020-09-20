Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fevertree Drinks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

