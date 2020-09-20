Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

STAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

