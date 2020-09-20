ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $64.99 on Thursday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ExlService by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

