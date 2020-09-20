Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Etsy worth $39,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Etsy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $1,755,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,549 shares of company stock worth $42,174,745. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $141.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

