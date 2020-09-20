ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.68

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as low as $11.39. ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 18,802 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBKDY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. ERSTE GRP BK A/S had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ERSTE GRP BK A/S will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

