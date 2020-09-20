Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after buying an additional 3,719,465 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after buying an additional 790,870 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $38,041,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Entegris by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 579,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Entegris by 422.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after buying an additional 536,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $66.56 on Thursday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

