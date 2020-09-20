EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 9,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.67.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 50,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 944,289 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

