Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.20% of Hudson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hudson by 12,582.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

NYSE HUD opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81. Hudson Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Ltd will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

