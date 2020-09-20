Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $926,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 993,877 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 137.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 681,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 244.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 583,111 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,467.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

SBH opened at $10.63 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

