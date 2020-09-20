Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 49,856 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 370.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.13% of Veeco Instruments worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

