Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Holdings in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Zynex worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

ZYXI stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Zynex Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $596.94 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

