Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 90.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Raven Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Raven Industries by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Raven Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron purchased 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,986.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,482. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAVN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.