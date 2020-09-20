Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 24,336 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts purchased 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,840.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $455,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.