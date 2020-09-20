Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of CTS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CTS by 816.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CTS by 212.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CTS by 220.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CTS stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

