Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 24,533 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 50.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $17.70 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.