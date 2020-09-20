Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Receives C$42.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$36.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of -25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 3.4683314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 9,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.16, for a total value of C$295,228.80. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.35, for a total value of C$291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,272,690.95. Insiders sold 28,380 shares of company stock worth $948,479 in the last 90 days.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

