Emercoin Trading Up 3% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.07 million and $26,838.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,214,872 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

