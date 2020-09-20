Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Receives $66.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Emcor Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

