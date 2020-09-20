Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $68.88 on Friday. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

