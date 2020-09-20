Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 481,900 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products segments.

