eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

