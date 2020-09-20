EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESYJY. AlphaValue raised EASYJET PLC/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Main First Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

