EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESYJY. AlphaValue raised EASYJET PLC/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Main First Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

